SKAMpede hits Galloping Goose Trail in Victoria this weekend

The eighth annual SKAMpede (formerly Bike Ride) kicks off Friday (July 14) and runs through Sunday. Spectators ride, walk or roll to designated sites along the Galloping Goose Trail to watch creative and original site-specific performances. Courtesy Theatre Skam

A local company brings live theatre to the great outdoors this weekend.

Theatre SKAM’s eighth annual SKAMpede, which spent five years under the name Bike Ride, offers short drama, dance, comedy and improvisational theatre performances at various points along the Galloping Goose Trail this Saturday and Sunday (July 15 and 16).

Audience groups leave the HUB area at 360 Harbour Rd. at staggered times. They travel to the performances using any mode of transportation allowed along the trail, including bicycles, skateboards, walking or motorized scooters. Each performance is an original piece crafted to fit a specific site along the trail.

Local performers and professional groups, as well as out-of-town companies from Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal and Halifax, will perform during the three-day event. Several shows highlight historical stories about the Goose and the Victoria region, while others explore the complexity and humour in relationships.

Music is on tap at the HUB between 2:30 and 6 p.m. both days, with refreshments available there from noon to 7 p.m.

SKAMpede happens along the Galloping Goose through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for all 12 performances. At selected times, audio descriptions and American Sign Language translation of SKAMpede shows will also be provided. For more information visit skam.ca.

editor@vicnews.com