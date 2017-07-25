Sookapalooza return to Sooke this Saturday

Johnny Galactic will perfrom at Sookapalooza this Saturday at the 17 Mile Pub. (Contributed)

It’s time to rock, Sooke.

The 12th annual Sookapalooza is this Saturday (July 29) at 17 Mile House Pub.

Tickets are $20 and available at the pub.

This year’s lineup includes:

Mother Trucker is a new southern rock band, but you will recognize many of the members from other musical projects.

Sweet Leaf wields a three-piece horn section, and one can sense inspiration from the upbeat 1990’s ska sound of bands such as Reel Big Fish and No Doubt.

Josef Mieto is a singer and songwriter from Ottawa, now living in Victoria. “Organic folk melodies and world rhythms, thoughtful and poetic lyrics, blues infused folk with a hint of old fashioned country music and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Hype Man and the Worms – Hype Man is a genetic freak of nature. He partied with Moses, he conquered with the Khans of Asia, he’s danced for kings and de-flowered their queens. Back again for another swing at Sookapalooza with his all-star band, who knows what they will have up their sleeves this year.

Johnny Galactic – Sookapalooza regulars, the energy this trio brings to the stage challenges the crowd to sit still, and from the moment they pick up their instruments, it’s obvious that no one is having more fun than the boys themselves.

Atkinson Brothers – Local favourites and regulars at the 17 Mile House. They’re no strangers to the local music scene.

The Basin Boys are a local trio, with rich harmonies. Playing many originals, country, folk, rock, and covering many genres 1950s to current.