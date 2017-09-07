Sooke gains celebrity status

A few well known actors will be in town filming the movie Elsewhere

Scenes for a Hollywood movie starring Parker Posey and Ken Jeong and Aden Young will be shot this fall in Sooke.

The film, Elsewhere, is set for release next year.

No details of the movie’s location shoots were released.

Elsewhere tells the story of a man named Bruno (Young) who is hopelessly attached to the seaside cottage him and his wife built together.

When Bruno gets evicted from the cottage, he will stop at nothing to get it back. Bruno plans to disguise himself as the handyman for the cottage’s new tenant (Posey), but in the process, turns his whole life upside down.

The indie drama/comedy cast also includes Beau Bridges, Jackie Weaver and Jackie Tohn.

This isn’t the first movie to be filmed in Sooke in recent years. Last year, the TV-movie The Convenient Groom was shot at the Prestige Hotel.

Victoria film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert said 2017 has been a much busier year for film this year as opposed to 2016.

“The summer was a little bit quiet but now we are starting to get really busy,” Gilbert said.

“Generally speaking spring and fall are our busiest times, it’s easier, hotels are cheaper, the weather is still good so there’s a lot of reasons why people choose to come here spring and fall rather than summer.”

She added neither 2016 or 2017 were as busy as 2015, as records were broke all over the world within the film industry.

Gilbert said often romantic comedies such as Elsewhere will be filmed in the Greater Victoria because it has lower tax incentives than Vancouver, and because of the downtown look.

Because Elsewhere is about a seaside cottage, it’s probable that they chose to do shooting in Sooke because of it’s remote location and beautiful landscape.

Other films that have been shot on the Island this year include Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds, Richard Says Goodbye starring Johnny Depp, Pup Star which is part of Air Bud Entertainment, and other television movies such as An Emma Fielding Mystery and the Fixer-upper Mystery series.

dawn.gibson@sookenewsmirror.com