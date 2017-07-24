Stinking Fish a West Shore arts staple

Metchosin artist Detlef Grundmann works on a piece in his home workshop. He is one of 10 members of the Stinking Fish group whose home studios were open to the public to tour last year. (File photo)

One of the appeals of The Stinking Fish Studio Tour is that it allows people to spend time with an artist in the comfort of their creative space.

A group of artists who put on shows at the Metchosin Community Hall came up with the concept of having a studio tour, explained Metchosin potter Judi Dyelle, a long-time past participant in the tour.

That led to many meetings and discussions about the format, when to schedule it and what to call it, she recalled. It was founded by Metchosin artist Lynda Peacock and originated around 2000. Since many of the artists had their works in the Sooke Fine Arts Show, efforts were made to have the Stinking Fish Tour coincide with that event.

“It gives a good platform for up and coming artists and for artists new to the region,” Dyelle said. “The region is chock a block full with amazing people involved in all sorts of arts. The concept of meeting artists in their studio has really helped with the tour’s popularity.”

Nine artists are taking part in this tour, which includes pottery, paintings and other media.

All participating artists are juried by a panel of peers.

This year’s tour takes place July 27 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge, everyone is welcome and the artists’ works are available for purchase.

Visit stinkingfishstudiotour.com for a map of the tour and more information.

