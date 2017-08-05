Take an hour-long tour through B.C. this long weekend

The Royal B.C. Museum hosts the Becoming B.C. tour this Sunday and Monday, Aug. 6 and 7.

Morgan Cross

VICTORIA NEWS

Visit the Royal B.C. Museum this long weekend for an hour-long tour of the province’s history.

Guests will be led by volunteers through the museum’s Becoming B.C. gallery, which begins with a full scale replica of Captain Cook’s Discovery ship and proceeds to explore the Gold Rush, followed by the rise of major industries including the fur trade, fisheries, timber and coal.

The tour touches on fashion and 20th century lifestyles, including clothing and accessories from the 1920s. A model of Fort Victoria can also be viewed in the collection, before the tour concludes in coal town, Port Moody.

The Becoming B.C. tour begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Canoes and Cultures runs 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the Living Languages exhibition on the third floor of the museum. An interactive program, it teaches the significance of canoes to the Coast Salish people. Participants can handle objects and design their own canoe out of paper.

This weekend Helmcken House and St. Ann’s Schoolhouse are open 12 to 4 p.m. to visitors. Helmcken House is one of the oldest houses in B.C., while St. Ann’s is one of the oldest buildings in Victoria. Admission is free to view both historic structures.

Purchase tickets to events and visit the Royal B.C. Museum at 675 Belleville St. or at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

editor@vicnews.com