Thousands have spent the last serveral days camped out in Youbou, watching some of the biggest names in country music at Laketown Ranch.

Headliner Toby Keith along with Tim Hicks hit the main stage at Sunfest Saturday night and the crowd came prepared with their red Solo cups.

Little Big Town will be rounding out the lineup tonight as the final act for this popular country music festival from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com