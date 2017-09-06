Victoria dancer leaps into Russia’s Red Square

Victoria resident Heather Aucoin spent the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 3 putting on a Highlands performance 8,305 kilometers away in Russia’s Red Square.

Aucoin, 27, was one of about 50 dancers in an international highland dance team that performed at the 10th annual Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow, part of the military tattoo.

“It far exceeded any expectations I had,” said Aucoin, who danced 10 times during the visit. “From what I have experienced it’s been fun, safe and clean with some of the nicest people I have ever encountered.”

Aucoin’s dance team performed also performed at railway stations and for numerous television and media events.

“The [hosts] are genuinely kind and looking for friendship, and there were people from countries everywhere,” Aucoin said. “Without being able to speak the same language we are able to come together for passion of music and performance.”

The tour included a visit to the Kremlin Grande Palace.

Aucoin’s been Highland dancing since she was about five years old. She returned to it with an eye of joining the team for the, which included members from, USA, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, England, Russia, the Netherlands and Ireland.

