Victoria’s Largest Litle Airshow

That buzzing sound hears in the skies in Central Saanich over the long weekend? That was Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow.

The annual event, put on the the area’s remote control modelers club, sees many different types of RC aircraft in the skies at Michell Field off Lochside Drive. There was aerobatic flying, mock dogfights, Snoopy and the Red Baron, jet-type aircraft, and aircraft built specifically to knock each other out of the sky.

The event is the club’s way of saying thank you to the community that supports it — including all of the Central Saanich farming families that allow them use of their fields.

The annual event draws thousands of people, who enjoy the thrills and close calls in the sky —as well as all of the novelty model aircraft — that the club has to offer.

This year, the airshow raised money for CFAX Santa’s Anonymous. (Correction: they were not raising money for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation this year – the PNR apologizes for the error.)

Remote control pilots lined up for some aerial fighting with flying wedges designed to hit each other in a mid-air battle royale. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Nine-year-old Noah Campbell-Spratt checks out the aerobatic action through binoculars at Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow at Michell Field in Central Saanich. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

A model Buffalo Search and Rescue aircraft releases parachutes. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

A model triplane pulled up a little short on landing and flipped over. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Snoopy on his flying doghouse gets a little TLC following his victory over the Red Baron. (Steven Heywood/News staff)