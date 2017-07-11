Victoria’s premier Paint-In brings art to the masses

The TD Art Gallery Paint-In marks 30 years on July 15 and Esquimalt artist Linny D. Vine has been there for the last 13.

“It’s just the most-loved art event of the year in Victoria and it’s so wonderful to be able to welcome (tens of thousands) of people to ‘Linnyland,’” Vine says, referring to the “world” created in her artwork. “It’s just such a wonderful day – magical, I would say.”

Setting up her station on Moss Street alongside more than 170 other artists, Vine appreciates the chance to meet everyone from long-time collectors to those brand new to her colourful, whimsical work. “It’s seeing the same people year after year, getting to know them a little better and sharing stories,” she says, recalling one young girl who had painted small rainbow pieces to give to each artist she met.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s summer celebration of local art and artists runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. Artists will line 10 blocks of Moss Street, from the gallery’s location near Fort Street to Dallas Road, demonstrating techniques and engaging with the public.

“Every year, the event has grown,” says Art Gallery director Jon Tupper. “In 1986, a handful of artists worked and exhibited in the AGGV parking lot, and this year we expect more artists than ever to line Moss Street as we bring art onto the street and into our community.”

Vine, with partner Jeffrey J. Boron, also participates in the Long-Standing Artist Exhibition, honouring 25 artists for their contributions to the Paint-In and the community, on Saturday and Sunday in the Spencer Mansion at the gallery.

Some 30,000 people are expected to walk Moss Street for the free event, with organizers promising more art, more food and more fun than ever before. Try hands-on Imagination Stations, visit the art gallery, open free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and let Fido unleash his inner artist at the Creative Pet Station. Doggy drink stations are also set up along the street.

A variety of food and refreshments will be available along the street. Rounding out the day is the family-friendly beer garden, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the gallery and serving beverages from Lighthouse Brewing Company, Mission Hill Winery and Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse. Afternoon grooves include Benedict Beattie’s ambient, Central and South American rhythms and Zoubi Arros’s folk-pop tunes. Beginning at 5 p.m. the Latin Project will get people on their feet.

Moss Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no on-street parking during the event. Organizers encourage visitors to bus, walk or bike, with bike parking available at the gallery.

For more information, visit aggv.ca or call 250-384-4171.

