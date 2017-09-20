What to do at the Sidney Literary Festival this weekend

This weekend, 14 Canadian authors will come to Sidney for a series of readings, roundtable discussions, and more.

Janet Daines, president of the Sidney and Peninsula Literary Festival, says she’s excited to see all the authors, but she is particularly interested in the panel discussions.

On Friday night, North Saanich author Tilar Mazzeo will moderate a panel discussion called Writing History, Writing Place, featuring authors Gary Barwin, M.A.C. Farrant, Katherine Govier, Kevin Patterson, and Jack Knox.

Daines also highlighted two writing workshops, one with Camosun instructor Robert Wiersema on how to incorporate writing into everyday life, and one by UBC instructor Charlotte Gill on memoir writing.

On Sunday, the festival will end with Breakfast with the Authors, featuring readings by Guy Vanderhaeghe, Pat Carney, Anosh Irani, Yasuko Thanh, and M.A.C. Farrant.

For more information on events, check the Festival at a Glance page on the Sidney Literary Festival website. All events will take place at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Tickets are available online at sidneyliteraryfestival.ca or at Tanner’s Books.