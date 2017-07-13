Wine Fest returns to the Saanich Peninsula with music and flair

Tim Collins/News staff

The Anglican Parish of Central Saanich will host the Peninsula Wine Fest on the grounds of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church on Saturday, July 15 between 1 and 4 p.m.

It’s the third year for the event which brings together Peninsula wineries, cideries and distillers in an event that celebrates all of the producers at a single event and allows the public to sample the wines and beverages, watch a wine tasting demonstration and taste a variety of delicious appetizers.

“This is a family friendly event and we encourage people to bring their children as we’ve also got craft tables, face painting and a lot of other activities for the little ones,” explained event co-chair, Sandra Scarth, adding that the whole idea of the event was to celebrate the wonderful wineries on the Peninsula, all at one time while raising money for worthwhile charitable causes.

This year’s charities include the Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s extended care program, the Mount Newton Adult Day Care Centre, and the Stelly’s High School lunch program.

In addition to the wine tasting and children’s activities, guests of Wine Fest will be treated to the extraordinary acoustic guitar styling of Galiano Island’s own Brad Prevedoros. His multi-genre repertoire has earned him international acclaim and, according to Scarth will be sure to thrill all ages.

Equally exciting will be a performance by folk/Celtic artist Jayne Trimble who, like Prevedoros, makes her home on the West Coast, but has reached audiences around the world with a purity of voice and ethereal, angelic tones sure to delight.

As if that isn’t enough, the Wine Fest also offers a variety of food and beverages for sale and tours of the historic grounds of the church. Built in 1862, it is the oldest continuously used church in British Columbia.

Continuing on the historical, a vintage car display will also be on hand to show off the pride of past motor vehicles; cars that at one time may well have brought their owners to St. Stephan’s to worship.

While admission to the overall event is free, those wishing to take part in the wine tasting can purchase tickets at the door for $50 ($40 for seniors and students).