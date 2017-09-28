World of tattoos comes alive in Victoria this weekend

An international cross-section of artists converge on Victoria this weekend for the Van Isle Tattoo Expo at the Victoria Conference Centre. The event goes Friday through Sunday and is part trade show, part competition and is open to the public. Photo contributed

A cross-section of more than 100 local and international tattoo artists are in Victoria this weekend for the Van Isle Tattoo Expo.

The event, being held at the Victoria Conference Centre, is part trade fair, part competition as professionals in the industry gather to spotlight their talents and show the public what’s new in the world of body art.

Keegan Jolliffe, one of the organizers of the event along Nanaimo artist Ryan Scarpino and Jordan Pringle, publisher of West Coast Ink magazine, says the Expo not only offers people a chance to come down and get inked, but to check out a variety of vendors and talk options with some of the most creative people in the industry.

The artists will have their work judged to be in line for awards to be handed out on Sunday.

The Expo runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, which is a 19-plus event, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $15 a day or $35 for the whole weekend. Visit Van Isle Tattoo Expo on Facebook for more information.

