Yellow Wolf Powwow moves to Tribal School in Central Saanich

Keisha Jones dances at the annual Yellow Wolf Intertribal Powwow at Tsartlip Park. This year’s powwow has moved to the grounds of the LAU’WELNEW Tribal School. (File)

The annual Yellow Wolf Intertribal Powwow is changing locations this year and will take place at the LAU’WELNEW Tribal School in Central Saanich.

The First Nations cultural event — featuring dancing, drumming, food and more — typically occurs on the grounds of the Tsartlip Nation near Brentwood Bay (Tsartlip Park). Organizer Angel Sampson, in an email to the Peninsula News Review, stated because of a problem with public toilets there, they had to move the powwow to the Tribal School grounds at 7449 West Saanich Road.

Other than the change of location, the days, times and events at the powwow remain the same.