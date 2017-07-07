Yellow Wolf Powwow returns to Tsartlip community in August

Dancers and drummers from First Nations across the Island, mainland and even from the western United States, will be at the Tsartlip Nation in August for the annual Yellow Wolf Powwow.

Hosted by the Sampson family each year, the powwow is named for a family member who not only lived within the WSANEC First Nation but had roots in the United States. That helped create a link between nations — and meant gatherings at Tsartlip would almost always draw a wide variety of participants.

This year, the Yellow Wolf Powwow takes place August 4 to 6 at Tsartlip Park at 800 Stelly’s X Road next to Brentwood Bay. The drug-free event has it Grand Entries on Aug. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m. And on Aug. 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be youth and adult dance competitions all weekend.

The event is free and people can witness powwow singing, drumming and dancing. There will be arts and crafts for sale on site, as well as First Nations foods. And if you want to, you can also participate in the dancing and get a hands-on experience in the First Nations culture being shared among neighbours.

People are encouraged to come out, bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy the powwow — and the entertainment Saturday night during the 5 to 7 p.m. dinner break.

If you would like more information — or to become an event volunteer — contact Angel Sampson at 250-665-7777 or email idahoangel1920@hotmail.com.

Interested vendors can contact Virgil Sampson at 778-426-1431 or email virgilnick@hotmail.com.