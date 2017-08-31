Summer maintenance shuts down Victoria’s Crystal Pool for most of September

The City of Victoria’s Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre will undergo its annual summer maintenance and be closed for recreation use Sept. 2 to 24. Photo contributed

Patrons of Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre need to make alternate arrangements for workouts and fun swim times starting this Saturday.

The City of Victoria facility is closed for its annual maintenance period from Sept. 2 to 24 and re-open at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Aquatic facilities in Greater Victoria are closed for a short period annually for regular maintenance. During the pool closures, members’ pool and fitness centre passes, as well as Regional Recreation Passes, will be honoured at these other facilities (verify schedule before attending):

· Oak Bay Recreation Centre

· Pearkes Recreation Centre

· Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

· Gordon Head Recreation Centre

· Westshore Parks and Recreation

· Esquimalt Recreation Centre

· Saanich Commonwealth Place (pool closed Sept. 5 to 17, weight room Sept. 2 to 4)

· Panorama Recreation Centre (closed until Sept. 4)

Though the Crystal Pool building will be closed for swimming and other recreation use, it will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for program registrations, membership sales and other functions.

