LETTER: In praise of police

It is not often that we hear of police receiving praise for the work they do, but when the occasion warrants it let’s ensure they receive our thanks.

We recently had the misfortune to become embroiled in a neighbourly dispute. This particular issue escalated to the point where police involvement became necessary.

From submitting our first complaint at 760 Vernon Ave. to the officers who have responded we have always been met with courtesy, consideration, understanding, and always a follow up telephone call. There have been many officers involved over the past couple of months or so, some that come to mind are Constables Curtis Craig, Meagan Malone, Heidi Bermudez, Daemon Pellew, and Andrea Toombs. Ladies and gentlemen, to you and to the others whose names we did not record, to the Saanich police department, we thank you.

Brian and Neomi Summers

Saanich