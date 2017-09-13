LETTER: Let Saanich local area plans fulfill their purpose

Saanich proposes to update all 12 existing Local Area Plans within the municipality at a cost of $350,000 to $500,000 per plan.

Total cost to do this will range between $4 million and $6 million and take seven years to complete. Is this really a wise use of tax payers money?

At last nights council meeting, Mayor [Richard] Atwell stated that LAP’s should not be used as a shield by the community against development.

What is their purpose then?

If a development proposal presented contradicts the LAP and the standards clearly established in the neighbourhood, then that should be the tool that protects interests and values of the community. People work hard to make a community their home.

The reasons for selecting a particular community is their choice. They make the choice for what the community is, not what it could become. To allow development to occur, that clearly contradicts the standards established by that community is patently wrong.

Steve Corner

Saanich