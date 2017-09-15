LETTER: Re: Resident block out from Block Watch

Re: Resident Blocked Out From Block Watch, Saanich News, Sept. 13
One can only imagine the horrific strain on the Pan family. On top of being victims of a spate of petty crimes, their neighbourhood Block Watch has ostracized them from membership. Not a desirable scenario.
Supposed the raison d’etre for Block Watch is to prevent community crime and to keep a watchful eye on neighbours and their property.
Hopefully, this is not a neighbourhood vendetta gone rogue nor some vestige of racism rearing its ugly head. Let us hope this volatile situation is resolved amicably and does not escalate to a dangerous degree.
Perhaps the Block Watch program at the west end of Tudor Avenue could be a template for Block Watch chapters. This particular chapter has brought people together. New friendships have formed (especially appreciated by newcomers) and strengthened the neighbourhood in a most positive way. Let’s hope Kent Street Block Watch chapter can evolve positively in the future.
Sylvia Walsh
Saanich