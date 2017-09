Re: “Resident supports Harper for byelection,” Sept.13th

The letter writer supports [byelection candidate] Karen Harper because of the single issue of the EDPA?

As one of the candidates at the all-candidates at St. Aidan’s stated, the vast majority of property owners in Saanich are not affected by the EDPA. I support Rebecca Mersereau, a candidate with a well-rounded agenda that includes addressing the EDPA, but many other pressing concerns.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich