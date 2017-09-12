LETTER: Use old Emily Carr library as a daycare centre

Re: Former Saanich library continues to sit vacant, Saanich News, Sept. 8

[The former] Emily Carr library could be made into a daycare center. Saanich is in dire need of daycare spaces. Better to have let someone run a daycare in the building than to leave it empty.

Garden suites [Saanich News, Sept. 8] should be allowed in the same manner as secondary suites. When there is such a great need for rentals and/or family living space in Saanich these options should be made available asap same as they are allowed in Victoria and other municipalities.

Janet Warren

Saanich