Sidney company flipping flapjacks for a cause

Elaine Hughesman of Hughesman Morris Chartered Professional Accountants serves up some flapjacks during last year’s fundraiser. They will be raising money for Sidney Elementary School this Friday, Aug. 18 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. (File)

Get ready to flip out this Friday at 9786 Third Street in Sidney.

On Aug. 18 from 8 to 10 a.m., local accounting firm Hughesman Morris will be outside flipping flapjacks for a cause. Pancakes, sausages, coffee and even some oatmeal (GF & vegan) will be on offer for donations.

All money raised will go to Sidney Elementary School to help purchase school supplies.

“We are working together with Sidney Elementary School to help meet the learning needs of the 300 students in attendance, many of whom need assistance to purchase school supplies,” read a media release from the company. “Our goal is to ensure that every child … is equipped with the necessary tools for success in the classroom.”