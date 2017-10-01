VIDEO: Patients airlifted from helicopter crash northwest of the Campbell River Airport

A helicopter from 442 Squadron in Comox circles nearby the crash site north of the Campbell River Airport. Photo by Jocelyn Doll

An unknown number of patients were airlifted out of a remote wooded area northwest of the Campbell River airport earlier this evening after reports of a helicopter crash.

Initial reports indicated a pilot was trapped inside after the helicopter went down around 5 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews had difficulty accessing the site by vehicle and ended up having to approach by foot and air.

#CampbellRiver crews responding to a helicopter crash NE of the Airport. Unable to access by ground. Asking for 442 rescue heli from Comox — ScanBC (@ScanBC) October 2, 2017

A report indicates a RCMP helicopter had to abandon accessing the crash site due to low fuel.

Reports say one patient was transferred from the crash site to the Comox airport via helicopter for medical treatment.

More to come.