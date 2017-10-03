Celtic Reflections coming to Vespers music service in North Saanich

Patrick and Patricia De Gabrielle are Celtic Reflections and will be performing Sunday, Oct. 15 in North Saanich. (Celtic Reflections)

Celtic Vespers returns to St. Johns United Church in North Saanich and will welcome Patrick and Patricia De Gabrielle on October 15.

The duo, known as Celtic Reflections, are taking the stage in place of Knacker’s Yard. The Victoria six-member ensemble had to cancel their performance as they were no longer available. Organizers of Celtic Vespers were, however, able to find a talented duo, known for their ability to play a multitude of musical instruments.

Celtic Reflections performs a diverse array of styles — from Irish/Scottish traditional music, to Celtic with a world beat sound. Patrick and Patricia have been writing and performing together for many years, delivering emotional ballads, rollicking shenanigans and instrumental solos. And to get there, the play a variety of instruments: Celtic harp, guitar, mandolin, Irish tin whistle, fiddle, bodhran and hand percussion instruments.

Their influences include The Chieftains, Lunasa, Kim Robertson and Charlean Wallis.

Celtic Vespers takes place at St. John’s United Church at 10990 West Saanich Road in North Saanich — across from Deep Cove school. Services begin at 7 p.m There is no admission, but a collection will be taken to help pay for the program and musicians.

for more information, cal Eve at 250-656-5273 or email eve.kerr@telus.net.