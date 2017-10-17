Central Saanich hires two new staff

Central Saanich has announced two new directors.

According to a media release, Brian Barnett is the new Director of Engineering and Public Works and Jarret Matanowitsch will be the Director of Planning and Building Services.

Barnett spent 15 years managing engineering and public works for the Municipality of Whistler, then did similar roles for the District of Squamish and the City of Port Moody. Barnett replaces Bruce Greig, who was let go six months before the end of his contract in June.

Matanowitsch, set to begin Oct. 30, is moving from the District of Saanich and has worked for the CRD.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said the pair will be working on various strategic plans. Matanowitsch and other planners will be busy growing the Keating Business District, while Barnett and other engineers will working on the Sewer and Water Master Plans, which partly involves replacing aging infrastructure.