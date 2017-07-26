Central Saanich Little League third at provincials

Central Saanich players mill about during a game at the provincials. (Submitted)

Central Saanich finished in third place at the B.C. little league championships for players in the nine-and-ten year old division.

Made up of players aged eight to 10, the Central Saanich Lobos (as they’re known) ended their provincials tournament on the weekend, with a 10-6 loss to Hastings (North Vancouver). Hastings, said coach Brad Weinmeyer, moved to the final game and lost to Little Mountain, 11-7.

Central Saanich had defeated Little Mountain earlier in the tournament — the only loss in the champion’s 6-1 record overall.

The Lobos, according to the coach, were the highest-scoring team of the tournament throughout the main round robin section of the playoffs. Among the top five batters at provincials were local players Robert Scalzo (.667 avg.) and Nolan Weinmeyer (.471).

On the defensive side, the pitching crew on the young team threw for on no-hitter.

“The coaches and league could not be more proud of how things went,” said coach Weinmeyer, who said this was the team’s first trip to provincials at this age group.

“Now I can deliver my promise of taking the kids to Trampoline World for winning Districts,” he said via text message Wednesday. “It’s weird they haven’t forgotten about that.”