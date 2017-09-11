Central Saanich Masons present four students with scholarships

Parkland Secondary grad Maya Goodsir thanks a group of gathered Masons and guests as she and other graduates received scholarships on Sunday. From left are Grayson Lenner (Stelly’s), Charlotte Junker (PSS) and Gil White (Stelly’s). All are attending UVic this year. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Four recent graduates of high schools on the Saanich Peninsula received $1,500 scholarships from the Mount Newton Masonic Hall 8105 on Sunday.

Maya Goodsir (Parkland Secondary), Charlotte Junker (PSS), Gil White (Stelly’s) and Grayson Lenner (Stelly’s) were presented the awards during an open house at the Masonic Hall in Central Saanich.

Since the late 1960s the Lodges associated with United Peninsula Lodge No. 24 have contributed approximately $250,000 to 250 students. The amounts have ranged from as small as $100 to the $1,500 for each of the scholarships provided to two students from Stelly’s and two from Parklands.

The Hall also has the Frank Johnstone scholarship for Environment Studies, awarded every five years.

In addition to the scholarships provided by United Peninsula Lodge No. 24, scholarships, bursaries and research grants are provided by the Grand Lodge of Freemasons of British Columbia and other Masonic associations such as the Order of the Eastern Star, Royal Arch Grand Chapter and the Scottish Rite of Freemasons.

The Masons’ next open house will be November 11.

— with files from the Mount Newton Masonic Hall