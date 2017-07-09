Central Saanich Police asking for help in locating missing wedding rings

Central Saanich Police Services is looking for a engagement and wedding ring set that was lost in recent days.

It may have been lost at the Thrifty Foods in Saanichton. The rings are described as white gold bands that inset into one another. One has three medium diamonds (pictured) and the wedding band is curved to fit the engagement ring.

If you locate or have any information about these rings, please call the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441 and quote file # 17-2417.

— Central Saanich Police Service