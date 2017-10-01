Derelict boat removed from Island View Beach Park in Central Saanich

Workers with the CRD remove a derelict boat from the beach at island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich. (Mike Hicks/CRD photo) Workers with the CRD remove a derelict boat from the beach at island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich. (Mike Hicks/CRD photo)

A derelict boat has been removed from the shoreline of Island View Beach Regional Park in Central Saanich.

Mike Hicks, director of the Capital Regional District’s (CRD) Parks Committee, reported on Sept. 29 that the small boat was collected by CRD staff on a trailer and taken away from the park to be stored.

“It is currently being stored in the back half of the (Island View Beach) campground until it’s either claimed or we have the go-ahead to crush it and dispose of it,” Hicks stated in an email to the News Review.

“We would have removed it sooner, but formal protocol from the senior governments caused a delay. We were happy to remove the boat before the first winter storms.”

CRD staff reported earlier that they were waiting for that permission and were not sure how long it would take. Turns out, the go-ahead was granted fairly quickly following the last notification from the CRD on the progress on trying to get the abandoned boat off the beach.