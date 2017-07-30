Doggie destinations on the Saanich Peninsula

SIDNEY — Looking for great places to bring your best friend this summer on the Saanich Peninsula?

Destination BC, the official travel and tourism marking group for the province, released a list of some of the top dog-friendly vacation spots in B.C. Among those five is the Saanich Peninsula — specifically Butchart Gardens in Central Saanich and Cy Hampson Park in North Saanich.

The former is the Greater Victoria region’s top tourist destination and the latter is one of the best spots to bring a dog for some off-leash play with other canines.

Other places around the Peninsula are also quite dog-friendly, from Sidney’s Waterfront Walkway (on-leash please!) to a variety of local businesses who display signs that they are dog-friendly, especially during the summer heat.

As always, find out about the local leash rules and bring your best friends along for some summer fun.

— News staff