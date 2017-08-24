Fiddler MacIsaac plays Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Friday

Juno award winning fiddler Ashley MacIsaac plays Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre on Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

MacIsaac was born in Creignish, on the western side of Cape Breton, and now lives in Windsor, Ontario. By the time he started school, he was performing as a dancer in concerts, graduating to fiddle and piano a short time later.

Over the years, he has experimented with musical styles, evolving into an award-winning, genre-bending performer, writer and singer who has toured and performed for sellout crowds around the world. One of the most celebrated Canadian roots musicians of all time, having sold in excess of 500,000 albums, MacIsaac has garnered international acclaim by playing the fiddle in the hard-nosed, traditional Cape-Breton style, while adding his own spin, mixing genres and updating Celtic music to appeal to a broader spectrum of fans.

MacIsaac broke through to the mainstream with the double-platinum genre-bending Hi, How Are You Today? in 1995. International radio play for the single, Sleepy Maggie, and a regular slot on MuchMusic made Ashley an instant Canadian icon.

Tickets are $47.25 and are sold at the Mary Winspear box office 250-656-0275 or online at www.marywinspear.ca.

— Mary Winspear Centre