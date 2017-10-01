Folk band Knacker’s Yard coming to North Saanich

The six-peice Celtic folk band Knacker’s Yard are coming to North Saanich in October.

The Victoria-based band, with members from Victoria, Saanich, Metchosin and Sooke, performs a variety of Celtic and English folk songs spanning the time between the 160os to the 1960’s — and even to today. Their song lists include music made popular by voices such as Ewan Mac Coll and Shirley Collins and by groups like The Dubliners, The Pogues, The Wolfe Tones and Planxty.

They will be coming to St. John’s United Church in North Saanich for the Celtic Vespers performance on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Traditional music enthusiasts will appreciate the song-tales of lost love and betrayal, the misdeeds of ramblers and rakes, emigration, sea shanties and worker’s songs punctuated by the explosive musical energy of traditional instrumental, reels, jigs and slides. Knacker’s Yard currently has three self-released albums: ‘The High St. Demo’(2013), ‘Live at Dunsterville’(2015) and ‘Songs of the Sea’(2016).

The current lineup of the band is: Anatol Anton – Irish tenor banjo; Cody Baresich – mandolin, vocals; Wolf Edwards – lead vocals, plectrum banjo; William FitzGerald – fiddle, Uilleann pipes, Irish whistles; Jon MacDonald – guitar, vocals, and; Shaun McConnell – Bodhrán, chimes and bones.

St. John’s United Church is located at 10990 West Saanich Road, across from Deep Cove School in North Saanich. There is no admission charge. An offering will be taken to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program. For further information, please call Eve at 250 656-5273 or email her at eve.kerr@telus.net to be included on an email list of upcoming vespers services.

Arrive early, as seats fill up fast at Celtic Vespers performances.



editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter