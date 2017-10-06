Landing gear incident puts aircraft on hold at Victoria Airport

A VIH Execujet Ltd Canadair is shadowed by a Victoria airport fire truck after a landing gear issue Oct. 4 elicited an emergency response from airport and municipal fire departments and BC Ambualnce. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Emergency personnel were called to the Victoria International Airport on Wed., Oct. 4 after a flight controlled noticed a jet’s landing gear had not deployed fully.

A VIH Execujet Ltd. Canadair aircraft from Kahului, Hawaii to Victoria was four miles (6.4 km) on final when they reported only two green (lights) on their landing gear indicator. The private jet overflew the airport’s main runway and the tower controller observed the left main gear had not come down.

Aircraft rescue and fire fighting were called out, as were the BC Ambulance Service and fire crews from both North Saanich and Sidney.

The jet flew a circuit at 1,500 feet (457 metres) and was able to get three green lights on its landing gear indicator. The aircraft then did a low pass down the runway to confirm all the gear was down. The controller observed all the gear was down and the jet landed safely.

Two aircraft were held for 10 minutes and five aircraft were held for up to 20 minutes during the incident.