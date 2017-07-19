UPDATED: Motorcycle collision leaves woman in ‘serious condition’

A 19-year-old woman from the Greater Victoria area remains in “serious condition” after she struck a utility pole with her motorcycle in Saanich early Wednesday morning.

Const. Damian Kowalewich said Wednesday morning police continue to investigate the cause of the collision in the Cadboro Bay neighbourhood. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and closed off a section of Cadboro Bay Road.

The road remains closed until further notice from Seacroft Place to Dawe Road, with no access to Cadboro Bay Road via Lauder Road, as the investigation continues, said Kowalewich.

He said the investigation is looking for witnesses and considering all possible factors, including speed, alcohol, drugs, and animals.

“We want to check out all angles,” he said.

Updates to follow.