Pease and MacArthur bring jazz to St. John’s United Church in North Saanich

NORTH SAANICH — Al Pease and John MacArthur, joined by Don Cox on bass, will return to St. John’s United Church’s Jazz Vespers on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Al Pease began performing on saxophone and clarinet in Vancouver. He joined the Air Force band in 1960, was part of the Naden Band, and toured the globe. He retired from the forces in 1987, and has since played in clubs around Victoria, at Butchart Gardens and at the Empress Hotel. He has also played saxophone, clarinet and flute in studio and on stage.

John MacArthur is an accomplished guitarist from Victoria with an extensive and eclectic background, who plays a variety of jazz classics, swing, Latin and Gypsy jazz. At 13, MacArthur joined The Esquires, one of Victoria’s first rock and roll bands, winning the “Vancouver Island Battle of the Bands”, a notable event in the ’60s. By 16, he played in David Foster’s first rock band, The Teen Beats. More recently, MacArthur has toured extensively on cruise ships, and played gypsy jazz with Twango and Karmel Sutra and vintage rock with Hot Rod Lincoln, Davey’s Gang and The Weeds. He is also a regular Victoria Jazzfest performer.

Cox’s resume is equally impressive, having spent a long and illustrious career with the Canadian Forces military bands, including positions as Musical Director of the Ottawa RCAF Stage Band and Assistant Conductor of the Naden Band. He has performed with Herb Ellis, Barney Kessel, Eddy “Lockjaw” Davis and Lorne Lofski. Nationally recognized as a bass and tuba clinician, he also mentors youngsters in Victoria’s Civic Orchestra.

Jazz Vespers begin at 7 p.m. St. John’s United Church is located at on West Saanich Rd., across from Deep Cove School. There is no admission, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of the musicians and the Vespers program. For more, contact Bernadette Greene at 250-656-0875 or bernadettegreene789@gmail.com. — Submitted