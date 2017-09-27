Peninsula Co-op’s Fuel Good Day collects more than $17,000

CENTRAL SAANICH — Vancouver Island’s Children’s Health Foundation will receive $17,913.33 from Peninsula Co-op members and customers, thanks to their recent Fuel Good Day.

The fundraising promotion, held Sept. 19, saw the Peninsula Co-op contribute five cents from every litre of gas sold at their 16 Gas Centre pumps to the Foundation.

“Almost $18,000 was raised on Fuel Good Day, which is absolutely amazing and will go towards making sure even more Island kids reach their full potential,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. “It’s locally-owned organizations like Peninsula Co-op that make us all proud to be living here and working together for the greater good.”

The Foundation raises and manages donations to “transform the way care is delivered to Island kids as close to home as possible.”

“Peninsula Co-op is committed to serving the communities where we do business and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” added Penny Sopel, marketing and communications manager for the Co-op.

— with files from the Peninsula Co-op and Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.