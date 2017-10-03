Saanich Peninsula air cadets benefit from Rotary grant

Sidney by the Sea Rotary Club President Dennis Sutton stands with one of the existing flight simulators at the 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Computer Aviation Simulation Center. (Submitted)

Local air cadets on the Saanich Peninsula have a new aviation simulator, thanks to a generous donation by the Sidney by the Sea Rotary club.

Club President Dennis Sutton recently visited the home base of the 676 Kittyhawk Air Cadet Squadron near the Victoria International Airport and presented them with a grant of $3,500. the money was used to buy a complete simulator, for use in the Squadron’s Computer Aviation Simulation Centre (CASC). The Centre allows cadets to apply math and science knowledge with learning avionics in the virtual world of flight simulation. Simulator training is offered to the young cadets via flight simulator stations that use computers and monitors, software from Lockheed Martin and auxiliary controls. Each station, stated the Squadron, is enclosed in a sit-down, plywood cockpit.

The Squadron’s goal has been to double the number of simulator stations from 10 to 20 and the Rotarians’ donation brings that total up to 16.

“We are so fortunate to be surrounded by such generous community support here on the Saanich Peninsula,” said Lori Lumley, chair of the Squadron’s sponsoring committee. “It’s exciting to see local service groups take an interest in our youth and value the work we do here at the Squadron.”

The Royal Canadian Air Cadets is a national youth program for people aged 12 to 18. For more information, call 250-656-4423 or visit 676kittyhawk.com.

— Submitted