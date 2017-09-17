Sidney job fair marks 35 years

The BCS Sidney Job Fair helps link job-seekers with potential employers. The next Job Fair is Tues., Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SHOAL Centre. (File)

Saanich Peninsula employers in the tourism, hospitality, home support care, health care and construction industries will be looking for new employees at the annual Beacon Community Services Job Fair this week.

Beacon Community Services is hosting their Job Fair in conjunction with their 35th anniversary of delivering employment services on the Peninsula. The free event takes place Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the SHOAL Centre on Resthaven Drive in Sidney.

Ashley Legebokow, community liaison co-ordinator for BCS, says the goal of the Job Fair is to support people in their job search.

“Our goal is to provide a forum for the Saanich Peninsula community where job seekers and employers can meet face-to-face and discuss employment opportunities,” she said.

There will be around 25 employers represented at the event and they will “welcome as many people as we can get” who are looking for work. BCS offered a resume workshop on Sept. 15 to help people prepare to meet employers at the Fair.

“We are also excited to celebrate 35 years of having an employment services team that serves the community,” Legebokow added. “Since 1982, we’ve served thousands and thousands of people in returning to work.”

People attending the Job Fair are encouraged to come dressed for success, with resumes in hand — and to be prepared for interviews with prospective employers on the spot.

The BCS Job Fair is Tues., Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SHOAL Centre in Sidney.