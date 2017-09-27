Sidney North Saanich RCMP name their new community policing officer

Constable Meighan de Pass is the new community policing officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. (RCMP)

Sidney and North Saanich have a new community policing officer.

The local RCMP detachment announced this week that Constable Meighan de Pass was named to the role, which is designed to help implement local policing priorities based on the needs of the citizens and worked on collaboratively with local municipalities.

De Pass will be assigned to various community focal points, such as schools, the RCMP’s new community consultative committee and RCMP auxiliary officers. She joined the RCMP in 2000 and has worked in many roles during her career, including a wealth of knowledge as a First Nations officer. Most recently, she was a general duty watch commander in the Sidney North Saanich detachment.

De Pass will now be working closely with seniors, youth, community groups and service providers in the community. She said in a statement that her door is always open, and encourages an open discussion on local policing concerns.

— with files from the Sidney North Saanich RCMP