Tour de Rock riders take a fall in North Saanich

Riders OK; team able to continue into North Saanich and Sidney for communtiy rallies

Tour de Rock rider Jill Bonnet (right) joins Junior Rider Desiree Young at a rally at Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich on Oct. 5. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

A pair of cyclists in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock took a tumble in North Saanich as the team of 24 rode along West Saanich Road on the second-to-last-day of the ride.

According to team member Arnold Lim (who also works for Black Press), one of the riders was taken away by ambulance. The incident did not involve any other vehicles. As the group are accompanied by police escort, emergency response was quick.

The News Review learned later that one rider would be checked for a possible concussion and may not complete the ride — scheduled to wrap up tomorrow (Oct. 6) in Victoria.

Another rider fell at the same time and was treated for his injuries at the scene. He was able to travel with the accompanying motorcade to join his teammates at Parkland Secondary School for a rally there.

The team of riders were in Sidney this afternoon for a carnival event at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Tour de Rock riders did a victory lap at Parkland Secondary School Oct. 5, to a cheering group of students. (Steven Heywood/News staff)