Two generations of music performing Sidney concert

Two generations of music in the same framily. From left, pianist Matthew Stubbs, father Jim (trumpet), mom Laurie (bassoon) and Matthew’s partner Naomi Garrett (violin) will perform as the West Coast Chamber Players in Sidney on Sat., Aug. 26. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Two generations of the same family are gathering in Sidney this week, rehearsing for a special concert at a local church.

Laurie Stubbs of West Coast Chamber Players, based in North Saanich, says she and her husband Jim will be joined by their son Matthew and his partner Naomi Garrett for: Generations of Music, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Sidney.

Laurie and Jim had spent the majority of their professional lives as musicians. Both she (a bassoonist) and him (he plays the trumpet) at one time lived in New York City, performing for a variety of orchestras. And when they decided to pick up their roots and move to B.C. more than 13 years ago, they found themselves gravitating towards Chamber music.

Laurie said they first arrived on Salt Spring Island, where they stayed for 10 years. For the last three, they have lived in North Saanich’s Dean Park area. During that time, they formed West Coast Chamber Players, enabling them to play music they love, in small, intimate settings, surrounded by fans of the music.

Their son Matthew grew up playing piano and is currently attending McGill University, in the physics department. He and his partner Naomi (who plays violin) are joining his parents for the Generations show this Saturday.

“Chamber music is huge in our family,” Laurie said.

In that theme, Laurie said they will be performing generations of music: from the Renaissance to the 20th Century. the program includes Shostakovitch’s Concerto for Trumpet and Piano, Beethoven’s Spring Sonata, J.S. Bach’s Duo for Violin and Bassoon, French composer Henri Dutilleux’s Sarabande and Cortege and music by Piazzolla.

“This program really shows us that music is truly a universal language.”

Performances will see musicians playing duets, finishing all together in the concert finale.

Laurie said people who come to the show can expect to hear good music — and learn more about the composers and the instruments they play.

“It’s an opportunity, in a small setting, to learn about the music.”

Tickets to the West Coast Chamber Players concert on Sat., Aug. 26 are available at the door to Peace Lutheran Church (2295 Weiler Avenue, Sidney) or at Tanner’s Books.

The concert starts at 2 p.m.