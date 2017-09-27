Two injured after bus stops short in Sidney

Paramedics attend to one of the injured passengers of the No. 72 bus. Two people were hurt when the bus has to make a hard stop on Lochside Drive in Sidney. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Two passengers were hurt Wednesday afternoon when the BC Transit bus they were riding in stopped short along Lochside Drive in Sidney.

Sidney Fire Chief Brett Mickkelsen says the driver of the No. 72 bus had to slam on the brakes when a vehicle in front of him suddenly stopped while turning onto a side street along the waterfront route. Passengers were sent flying and two were injured. One was treated by paramedics at the scene and another was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Emergency personnel were nearby at the time, he added. Just down the road, and within sight of the bus in the North Saanich-controlled section of Lochside Drive, a car traveling into Sidney left the road and struck a sewage pump house.

The driver of that car was also attended to by paramedics, although their condition is not known.

Workers at the pump house with the District of North Saanich said the pumps were still working, despite the damage done to the exterior of the structure, which had only recently been completed.

Traffic was affected by delays along Lochside while both incidents were attended to.