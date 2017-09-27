Victoria Camera Club welcomes Bryan F. Peterson to Sidney special event

Colourful and internationally known photographer Bryan F. Peterson is in Sidney this weekend for a special event wit the Victoria Camera Club.

Peterson is known as the writer of nine bestselling photography books, published in 11 languages, as well as having 35 years experience as a commercial photographer. He’s a contributing editor at Popular Photography and Outdoor Photography magazines, as well as a co-founder of an online photography school. He latest book, Understanding Color, will be previewed at the event this Friday and Saturday at the Mary Winspear Centre.

“I am going to introduce you to a number of photographic ideas that I hope will provide you with tremendous inspiration and enthusiasm to help your creativity when it comes to the whole process of image making,” he stated in a media release.

Along with the main speaker, the Mary Winspear Centre event will feature a trade show, with representatives from Sony, Nikon, Fuji and several local retailers.

The event — Sept. 29 and 30 — is hosted by the Victoria Camera Club. On Friday, the events runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door, cash only, $20 for the Friday session, and $120 on Saturday.