Harvest time for Peninsula Track athletes

Danny Daniels/News contributor

As winter sports get underway with a new season, two events marked the end of summer for the Peninsula Track & Field Club – its Annual Awards barbecue and the B.C. 55+ (formerly Seniors) Games in Vernon.

The top award, the Inspirational Athlete Trophy, went to 13-year-old Aiden Schandl, whose outstanding performances in both track and field events saw him sweep the board in all his Vancouver Island competitions in 2017.

Outstanding Novice awards were given to rookies Cassidy Nadiger (9) and Ella Williams (10) while at the other end of the spectrum, Dean Johnson (M50) won the Masters Trophy for his many victories in the 100m, 200m and 400m races.

Runner of the Year awards went to Hannah Arychuk (12) and Michael Johnson (14), while the Jumper and Thrower of the Year nominations were earned by Les East (M75) and Carl Jensen (M40).

For their dedication and commitment to the sport, the Fiona Clarke Trophies were given to Jessica Lal and Peter Auvinen, the Eleanor Richardson Trophies to Adrianna Hilton and Sebastian Olsson, and the Ravi Gunasinghe Trophies to Matteo Hilton and Dorian Jensen.

Returning from Vernon, and weighed down with hardware, was Les East in his final year as an M75 competitor. Gold medals in the High Jump (1.10m) and Throws Pentathlon (2975 points), plus four Silvers in the Discus (26.82m), Javelin (23.89m), Hammer (29.88m) and Triple Jump (6.89m) and a Bronze in the Weight Throw (10.86m) made for a heavy suitcase on his way back to the Island.

Fellow Zone 1 competitor, in his first year with Pen Track after moving from Calgary, Barrie Dargie (M70) captured Gold for his performances in the 1500m (6:06.02) and the 800m (2:52.41).