5 reasons to visit the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre this fall

After a hot, busy summer at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, with visitors flocking in to view resident ambassadors including eagles, owls, hawks, turkey vultures and local favourite Knut, the black bear, fall brings new adventures.

Great news for Islanders, the centre will stay open year-round, with staff and volunteers excited to provide winter visitors with an opportunity to view the centre. Although they’ll be closed for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, you still have the opportunity to bring your guests out. Dispelling the misconception that NIWRA is simply a backyard venture, centre staff urge locals to come for a visit. The eight acres of land is chock-full of adventure, from the Museum of Nature to the Magic Field of Stones. In fact, NIWRA is not only a world-class wildlife rehabilitation centre but also a tourist destination and teaching facility – recovery and discovery together! Coming up at the centre is the third annual Mushroom Festival. In partnership with the Arrowsmith Naturalists Association, NIWRA hosts a festive, first-class event highlighting Vancouver Island mushrooms. Enjoy vendors, food trucks, mushroom sellers and knowledgeable speakers throughout the day. Come in costume if you like! If you want to have some fun and learn about mushrooms, this is the place to be Oct. 15. December brings the Magical Nights of Light to NIWRA, and you’ve never seen a light show quite like this! Each year NIWRA adds one more area to amaze its guests and the result is truly magical. Also at NIWRA is a wonderful gift shop – the newly named “Bear Den Gifts” – stocked with all kinds of wildlife-related items perfect for the holiday season. Another meaningful gift is the Adoption Program where several levels of gift giving can be the perfect solution to gift shopping. You can also access our website to purchase adoptions.

