7 reasons to get active with a CARSA community membership in the next 5 days

Memberships welcome neighbours to work out in an inclusive, welcoming environment

Dreaming of a state-of-the-art fitness facility right in your neighbourhood? It’s as close as the University of Victoria’s Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities (CARSA).

Even better, for another five days, local residents have the chance to save big on their membership.

For a limited time, a four-month adult Vikes Fit or Climb community membership is just $200. Work out in the CARSA fitness weight centre or Peninsula Co-op Climbing Centre and enjoy a great selection of group fitness classes, squash, drop-in recreation in the fieldhouse and more.

Community members of all fitness levels are joining the on-campus UVic community and alumni at the 190,000 sq. ft. CARSA. Why? No other local fitness centre offers this active, inclusive and open of a recreation environment with such a wide range of opportunities:

Reason 1: Reach new heights at the Peninsula Co-op Climbing Centre, among the tallest climbing walls at Canadian universities, with a 55-foot tower and 14-foot bouldering wall. Both new and experienced climbers learn and practice in a safe, fun environment that also includes instructional courses, team building opportunities and even birthday parties!

Reason 2: Not into climbing? Choose the fitness centre option and head to the two-floor, 20,000 sq. ft. CARSA Fitness Weight Centre to work out with equipment for all fitness levels and abilities, including wheelchair-accessible equipment.

Reason 3: Both fitness and climbing centre membership options feature a select group of included group fitness classes, with the option to further expand activity to up to 40 group classes happening per week during peak months, hosted in dedicated dance, TRX, spin and yoga studios.

Reason 4: Up your game in the squash and racquetball courts. Challenge a friend today and hit the hardwood.

Reason 5: Change up your fitness routine: Drop in for a game in the fieldhouse, make a splash in the 25-metre indoor pool at McKinnon Gym or take a skate around the ice at the Ian Stewart Complex on Gordon Head Road.

Reason 6: Expand your recreation horizons with outdoor equipment rentals as diverse as camping gear and snowshoes.

Reason 7: Enjoy complimentary admission to regular season Vikes varsity games. Come cheer on your favourite teams in basketball, soccer, rugby and field hockey!

Sign up for a four-month Adult Vikes Fit or Climb community membership for just $200 (regular $255) and access the CARSA fitness weight centre or Peninsula Co-op Climbing Centre plus a great selection of group fitness classes, access to squash and racquetball courts, drop-in recreation in the fieldhouse and more. Purchase your membership at the CARSA membership services counter by June 30, 2017. Learn more at vikesrec.ca/membership. (Offer applies to first-time purchases only. Limited time offer. Cannot be purchased on a monthly basis and full fee is due upon purchase).