All signs point to celebrated independent senior living at The Glenshiel

From the bright front window at The Glenshiel, Norma McColl cheerfully watches passersby bustling along Douglas Street from James Bay into downtown. From her seat overlooking the entrance to Beacon Hill Park, she’ll share a smile, a wave and often a friendly message from one of several signs she holds. “Hello!” reads one. “Looking great!” says another.

The cheerful greetings often elicit a smile or a wave in return, sometimes even a note or a visit, which Norma especially enjoys.

“I was sitting by the window and one of the staff drew up a sign she said I could show the people through the window and I said, ‘That sounds like fun!’” Norma recalls with a chuckle.

“Once in awhile when the window is open they’ll stop and speak with me. Most of the time they smile or they laugh.”

Norma joined the Glenshiel family four years ago. She enjoys having her own suite, which she has decorated with her special furnishings and artwork from friends and family, and visiting with her fellow residents.

A great location

A short stroll from Beacon Hill Park, Glenshiel offers friendly, downtown living for independent seniors that’s conveniently located near bus routes, churches, theatres and downtown Victoria.

The 1908 heritage building reflects the character of its era, with numerous modern upgrades and amenities for the approximately 70 residents. Suites range from a simple bed-sitting room to a two-room suite, whose affordable monthly fees include three home-cooked meals daily plus snacks, housekeeping and linen change, laundry facilities, all utilities, basic cable and local phone calls.

The Glenshiel family

However, the true story of The Glenshiel, operated by a non-profit housing society, is in its people.

Welcoming front desk staff are available around the clock to answer phone calls and welcome both residents and guests. “The Glenshiel is known for its charm and community feeling and we’re proud that our residents often compliment us on the service they receive,” says Lynn Larsen, The Glenshiel Executive Director.

A variety of fitness classes keep residents active, while additional activities include visiting musicians, painting classes, speakers and outings – the neighbouring Royal BC Museum and National Geographic IMAX are favourites among many residents.

“Our Residents’ Committee and Activity Co-ordinator work together to plan interesting activities and excursions for our residents to enjoy throughout the year,” Larsen says.

Learn more about The Glenshiel independent living for seniors at theglenshiel.bc.ca or call Lynn Larsen at 250-383-4164.