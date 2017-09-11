All you need to know about the Sidney Fine Art Show

The 2017 Sidney Fine Art Show, presented by the ArtSea Community Arts Council is making a return for its 15th anniversary at the Mary Winspear Centre from Oct. 13 – 15, and it promises to be a big one! A world-class juried show for serious artists, patrons, and those who appreciate art.

Established in 2003, it has since grown and developed into a highly anticipated annual event for art aficionados, both within the local community and in the surrounding area. That longevity, says committee member Margaret Melvin, has made the show a highly successful fundraiser for the local arts community.

The show will feature approx. 400 pieces of art, selected from over 1,000 pieces submitted by artists from all over Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. The show includes everything from painting and photography to fibre arts and sculpture.

The jurors this year are: Mike Svob, an artist and painter since the 1980s and former president of the Federation of Canadian Artists; Michelle Jacques, Chief Curator at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria; and Harold Allanson, a world-renowned watercolour painter.

All visitors on Saturday evening from 6-9 p.m. will have a chance to meet and mingle with some of the artists and discuss what inspires them.

The show could not go on without its roster of volunteers, who Melvin says put in “thousands of hours of their time” to ensure the event goes off without a hitch. The show is open to anyone who appreciates the arts, and it’s that community spirit that has made the show so successful for so long.

What else you need to know: The Sidney Fine Art Show is located at the Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave. in Sidney. Admission costs $7 per person, or $12 for a three-day pass. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Visit online for more information, as well as for galleries of the previous year’s winners.

Want to get involved? The Sidney Fine Art Show is still looking for volunteers to help with various duties. Visit their volunteer page for more info.