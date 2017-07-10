BC business takes flight: Victoria-Kelowna commute easier than ever with Pacific Coastal

Fly Victoria to Kelowna in only an hour, airport to airport

Like many Victoria parents, Michelle Gossman dropped her daughter at school, and wished her a good day before heading to work.

Unlike most local workers, however, Michelle’s commute that day took her to the sunny Okanagan via Pacific Coastal Airlines’ new mid-day flight. Returning on the evening flight, the human resources advisor for Accent Inns and Hotel Zed was home to tuck her daughter into bed.

And, with a flying time of just one hour, and the opportunity to catch up on work while she waited to board, her commute that was shorter than many spend in their cars each day.

Quick, convenient and affordable

Doing business in the bustling Okanagan has never been so easy. Quick, convenient and affordable, Pacific Coastal Airlines’ brand-new mid-day flight gives travellers three weekday times to fly non-stop from Victoria to Kelowna, with multiple weekend flights rounding out the options.

Get in a full day at the office with an early flight leaving from Victoria (YYJ) at 7:15 a.m and touching down in Kelowna (YLW) at 8:20 a.m. Or, like Michelle, enjoy your morning in Victoria before climbing aboard the comfortable 1900 D Beechcraft for the new 11:45 a.m. flight.

For those who prefer to get an early start in the Okanagan, fly in the evening before, leaving Victoria at 5:25 p.m. and landing in Kelowna in time for dinner.

Everything you need on the road and in the air

In both YYJ and YLW, find the services you need for an easy commute. Leaving from Victoria, find easy parking, free WiFi and business workstations to get a start on your day.

In Kelowna, city shuttles, taxis and car rentals are available onsite, with a business centre in the departures lounge offering private work stations, charging stations and free WiFi.

•••

Founded by Daryl Smith in Bella Coola more than 50 years ago, Pacific Coastal is based at the YVR South Terminal in Richmond. It provides regularly scheduled flights and cargo services to 15 airports and connects to more than 65 destinations in British Columbia in conjunction with its affiliate partner Wilderness Seaplanes in Port Hardy. It also provides charter services across western Canada and the U.S.