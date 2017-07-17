BC travel made easy: 10 reasons flying to the Okanagan just makes sense

Third week-day flight from Pacific Coastal Airlines gives travellers more options than ever

Whether your travels take you to the sunny Okanagan for business or pleasure, getting there has never been easier.

Need more reasons to hop a comfortable, Pacific Coastal Airlines’ 1900 D Beechcraft from Victoria to Kelowna? Here’s 10!

It’s quick. Just 65 minutes from Victoria (YYJ), non-stop service airport to airport, in fact!

It’s convenient. Located in the heart of the Okanagan, Kelowna International Airport (YLW) gives you easy access to Kelowna, of course, but also Vernon to the north and Penticton to the south.

It’s affordable. Time is money, whether you’re maximizing your vacation or your work day. Take a pass on the ferry trip and five hour-plus drive with a flight that has you to your destination in just over an hour!

It’s flexible. With a new, third week-day flight added, choose from an early 7:15 a.m. flight from Victoria, the mid-day 11:45 a.m. flight, or the late-afternoon option, leaving YYJ at 5:25 p.m. Various weekend flights round out the options.

It’s easy. Leaving from Victoria, find easy parking at YYJ, with various options based on your length of stay, or opt for a public transit, taxi or airport shuttle to get you on your way. In Kelowna, city shuttles, taxis and car rentals are readily available onsite.

It’s productive. Build work-time into your travels with free WiFi and business workstations in both Victoria and Kelowna airports … or just keep Facebook friends updated on your holiday!

It’s local. Based in Richmond at Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal, Pacific Coastal Airlines has been connecting British Columbians for more than 50 years.

It’s good for business. The Central Okanagan is one of B.C.’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, boasting a thriving, diverse local economy with numerous links with Greater Victoria business community.

It’s accessible to Okanagan recreation. As a four-season destination, the Okanagan welcomes tourists year-round. From skiing in the winter to lake life in the summer and everything in between, your recreation destination awaits!

And then there’s the wine. Pacific Coastal recently partnered with three Okanagan wineries to offer a variety of special deals to travellers planning a winery tour during their stay. Even better, pick up your special six-bottle cardboard wine-box at the Pacific Coastal check-in counter and your wine flies home free!

•••

Founded by Daryl Smith in Bella Coola more than 50 years ago, Pacific Coastal is based at the YVR South Terminal in Richmond. It provides regularly scheduled flights and cargo services to 15 airports and connects to more than 65 destinations in British Columbia in conjunction with its affiliate partner Wilderness Seaplanes in Port Hardy. It also provides charter services across western Canada and the U.S.