How this Cordova Bay home blends classic features with modern design

They say home is where the heart is. And when you’re buying a new property, it helps to know that the previous owners gave it the love and care that’s needed to make it a place worth giving your heart to.

Luckily, there’s a home in the Cordova Bay neighbourhood at 5156 Santa Clara Avenue that fits the bill perfectly.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has been newly renovated and engineered by its current owners to add strength and durability to its original 1964 design, and is perfect for new long-term owners looking to relocate. No expense was spared in the home’s professionally designed and constructed transformation, and it shows in a high level of finishing that you have to see to believe.

“It’s a 1964 house, but it’s like a new house inside and out,” says realtor Rob MacLucas. “The styling used is quite stunning.”

Here’s why this Cordova Bay home is the perfect place to relocate to:

Stunning location. With a beautiful west-facing back deck and patio overlooking Elk Lake, natural beauty is abundant at this home. All it takes is driving down Santa Clara to realize how idyllic the area is. Not only that, but the neighbourhood itself is welcoming and diverse, and is close to schools, shopping, and whatever else you may need. Modern sensibilities. With new utility systems and a refreshed interior and exterior design as part of the renovations, the style of today has been melded together with the style of the ‘60s, making for an utterly unique and special home. Classic architecture. Though much of it has been updated, the home’s rich history is still present in its design. Walk through the house, and you’ll see the signs of the original West Coast design, from the beams running through the main floor, to the huge vaulted ceiling with exposed beams upstairs. Acclaimed kitchen design. To redo the kitchen, the owners brought in local design company Kelly Moir Interior Design. Their work is now a finalist in the upcoming 2017 Home Care Awards. “We expanded the view from the kitchen, maximized the custom cabinetry and opened up the space to create a great room perfect for entertaining,” says Moir. “A-frame architecture is uncommon on the island so it was a treat to work on!”

To see 5156 Santa Clara Ave. for yourself, give Rob MacLucas a call at 250-388-5882 or email him at robmac@macrealty.com.